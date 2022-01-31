NORTHFIELD, Vt. — Hope Valley's Kyle Merritt is ranked 15th in the Division III wrestling rankings at 149 pounds.
Merritt is the first Norwich University wrestler to be ranked in more than 10 years.
Sunday, Merritt pinned returning All-American Evan Fidelibus of New England College. Merritt was leading 8-1 when the pin occurred.
Merritt is 16-2 this season with 11 pins. He was named the New England Wrestling Association rookie of the week after finishing 4-0 in the NEWA dual meet championships last week. He was also runner-up for outstanding wrestler at the championships.
Merritt, a sophomore, is a Chariho High graduate.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.