COLLEGEVILLE, Pa. — Kyle Merritt, a sophomore at Norwich University, finished first at 149 pounds in the Will Abele Invitational wrestling tournament on Saturday at Ursinus College.
Merritt, a Chariho High graduate, pinned top-seeded Dante Monaco of Ursinus College in the title bout. He beat No. 2 seed Eli Blackman of Southern Virginia University in the semifinals, 12-6.
Merritt was 5-0 in the tournament.
James Dougherty, another Chariho graduate, placed second at 165 pounds wrestling for Western New England University. He lost to teammate Sean Monteiro in the finals.
Western New England won the event with 143.5 points. Norwich finished fourth with 95.5 points.
— Keith Kimberlin
