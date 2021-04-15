BEVERLY, Mass. — Charlestown's Gabe Felicetti has received All-Region honors from the American Volleyball Coaches Organization.
Felicetti, a Chariho High graduate, is a senior middle hitter for the Endicott College volleyball team. Felicetti is the first Endicott player to earn All-Region honors twice.
Felicetti averaged 2.26 kills per set, had a .367 hitting percentage, 0.63 blocks per set, 0.63 serve aces and 0.40 digs. He played in all 11 matches for the team this season.
Felicetti ranks second in the New England Collegiate Conference (NECC) in matches played, hitting percentage, service aces (22) and blocks (22).
He was the MVP of the NECC tournament and is ranked 13th nationally in aces per set, 21st in hitting percentage, and 72nd in points per set among Division III players.
Endicott (9-3, ranked No. 9 nationally) takes on No. 7 Benedictine (Ill., 13-3) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Wednesday in Salem, Virginia, at 7:30 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
