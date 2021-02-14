PROVIDENCE — Two Chariho High distance runners scored and the Chargers finished fourth in the Class B boys indoor track championships Saturday at the Providence Career & Technical Academy.
Finn Weeden placed third in the 3,000 (9:22.70) and C.J. Elwell was fifth in the 3,000 (9:47.27).
Chariho finished fourth with 17 points. Barrington (101) edged Classical (100) for the team title.
Joe Golas, Miller Marcille, Noah Dinucci and Kyle Ackroyd finished second in the 4x800 (9:43.86).
Elwell, Golas, Marcille and Ackroyd placed sixth in the 4x400 (4:06.65).
— Keith Kimberlin
