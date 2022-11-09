PROVIDENCE — Season openers can be roller coasters and that proved to be the case for the new-look Providence College men's basketball team.
It’s clear that PC has plenty to work on, but the good news is that a night that began with the unveiling of the newest addition to the Amica Mutual Pavilion rafter collection — a banner paying homage to the 2022 Big East regular-season champions — was not cloaked in disappointment.
For that, thanks should be given to Ed Croswell and Bryce Hopkins.
Tuesday’s uneven 66-65 victory over Rider featured Providence roaring back from a 15-point deficit that the Broncs built in the first half. The Friars seemed to be in control at 60-50 with 5:12 remaining, but Rider featured a never-say-die spirit that resulted in several anxious moments.
Up just two, 65-63, following a timeout called with 1:30 left, Devin Carter had a chance to make it a two-possession game but went 1-for-2 at the line – a common sight throughout the night for PC. Rider missed a bid at a game-tying 3 but Providence couldn’t secure the rebound. The second bite at the apple featured Broncs guard Allen Powell hitting from the elbow with 39 seconds remaining to make it 66-65.
PC called a timeout and inbounded the ball with 31.4 seconds left. A poor sequence led to the Friars barely beating the shot clock. Some traffic underneath the hoop led to the officials huddling for a video review with 10.1 remaining with the ball awarded to the visitors.
Just as Rider guard Allen Powell appeared to make a move on Jared Bynum, Powell lost control with Bynum scooping up the ball and throwing it up the court.
With that, the Friars survived.
“I’ve never heard of a bad win. I think it’s a learning experience,” PC coach Ed Cooley said. “We’ll get a lot better. We’re trying to learn each other, but I thought it was a good team win.”
Hopkins led PC with 18 points — the bulk of the damage coming at the free-throw line (11 for 16) — while Croswell collected a double-double (13 points, 10 rebounds). The Friars were the recipients of the majority of the whistles and attempted 43 shots at the charity stripe compared to 10 for the opposition. Alas, Providence didn’t capitalize as the home team missed 17 freebies.
Rider’s bid at an upset featured a sterling showing from 3-point territory (9 of 14) and 18 points from Murray.
There proved to be no carryover effect from the pregame ceremony that featured the lights turned down and thunderous applause after one final salute to last season’s memorable campaign took place.
Led by Murray, Rider threw the game’s first punch and forced Providence into catchup mode with the disparity increasing from four points (8-4) to a dozen (22-10, 9:27 left in the first half).
Cooley had no shortage of talking points when the Friars trudged off to the locker at halftime and with Rider up 10 (40-30). The Broncs held the advantage in rebounding (23-16) and points in the paint (16-12). Rider also attempted 15 more field goals than the home team.
Offensively, nothing clicked as Cooley played nine players and received eight field goals on 21 shots. It should have been a closer game heading into the second half but the Friars failed to cash in at the free-throw line and instead delivered a cover-your-eyes 12 of 22 display.
Providence opened the second half on a 13-3 run that tied the game at 43-43. A 3-pointer by Clifton Moore broke a 49-all deadlock with 10:20 remaining and helped place the Friars on the path of putting the Broncs down for the count. Ultimately, that never happened. PC shot 36% for the game, 21% from three.
Two scholarship players did not participate in opening night, albeit for different reasons. Corey Floyd Jr. is at “75%" per Cooley; the UConn transfer did not play in the second exhibition game.
As for true freshman Quante Berry, several options are being discussed including a possible redshirt
