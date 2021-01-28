David Duke rediscovered his scoring groove and the Providence College men's basketball team needed every single one of his season-high 31 points in order to fend off Marquette in a Big East game Wednesday night.
Whether it was hitting off-balance 3-pointers or getting to the free-throw line, Duke clicked and then some as PC prevailed in overtime, 72-63, at Alumni Hall.
Duke missed the first four shots he took but didn’t misfire much thereafter. The junior made 10 of his final 18 field goal attempts and was equally effective from three (4 of 8) and the charity stripe (7 of 10).
For someone mired in a three-game rut — 11 for 46 from the field over that span — the sight of Duke of putting pressure on the opposing defense instead of vice versa had to make him feel good.
“I’m extremely hard on myself. It was getting to me mentally, but I told myself that you’ve got to take the good with the bad,” Duke said. “Teams are going to key in and make it hard for you, but this whole week I spent a lot of time in the gym just working on shots that I would be getting and just getting comfortable again.”
Duke added six rebounds and six assists. He was the maestro behind two of the biggest hoops of the game — a trey by A.J. Reeves that tied the game at 54 and another trey that freshman Alyn Breed splashed in while in front of the PC bench. That basket put the Friars up 68-63 with 35.5 seconds remaining in the extra session.
“That’s just trusting my teammates. The last couple of games, I was forcing it a little bit too much and not trusting my guys — kicking it out and taking one less dribble. Coach [Ed Cooley] has been on me about that,” Duke said. “Those guys were open and stayed ready. I have confidence in them and fed them at the right time.”
The game-tying bucket by Reeves was part of a 13-point night during which he struggled from the field (2 of 10) but made up for it by going 7 for 7 at the line. Breed came back down to earth after strong games against Creighton and Villanova, finishing with eight points on 2-of-9 shooting.
It wasn’t all bad news for the first-year Friar. In addition to the timely 3-pointer in overtime, Breed came up with a key steal with Providence protecting a 64-61 lead.
“I coach him hard, which is a big part of his development,” Cooley said. “To accept coaching and criticism … he doesn't think about missed shots or turnovers. He’s just on to the next play.”
The Golden Eagles took a page from Villanova’s playbook as far as limiting PC senior big man Nate Watson. Save for a few hoops late in regulation, Watson was quiet with nine points in 39 minutes.
“Nate tweaked his ankle so he was hobbling a little bit, but at the same time, you have to give credit to Marquette,” Cooley said. “It’s not that we weren’t giving him the ball. He was getting smothered.”
The Friars missed 16 of their first 19 shots but still went into halftime with a 28-15 lead. The defense that limited Marquette to 34.8% shooting in the opening half was nowhere to be found in the latter half. Led by Koby McEwen (13 points) and Justin Lewis (12 points), Marquette shot 65% in the second half and succeeded in erasing a 59-55 deficit with two minutes remaining.
PC’s plan in overtime was obvious: Place the ball in Duke’s hands and let him go to work. On the flip side, Marquette managed just four points in the additional five minutes that were needed in order to decide a key conference game.
"I just try to stay even keel and know that as long as I put our team in a good position to win, that's all that matters," Duke said. "I just let the game come to me more today instead of forcing it."
The Friars improved to 9-7, 5-5 in the Big East. Marquette dropped to 8-8, 4-6.
PC point guard Jared Bynum missed his sixth straight game with a groin injury.
