Sean Sposato was in Tucson, Ariz. It was a Sunday in early March.
He was the on the mound for the University of Rhode Island baseball team, making his first collegiate start. The opponent was Arizona, then ranked 25th in the country, at its home stadium, Hi Corbett Field. There were 2,030 on hand.
Sposato, a 2019 Chariho High graduate from Ashaway, took it all in.
This was Division I baseball. The big time. He wasn't in Wood River Junction anymore.
"The first thing you notice is the environment," Sposato said. "It's completely different from high school. There are thousands of people sitting in the stands watching. The quality of pitching is that much better, the quality of hitting is that much better, and there's more pressure. It was great. I got to travel almost all the way across the country to play one of the best teams."
Sposato has indeed traveled far since his days at Chariho, where he first made a splash as a junior in the spring of 2018 by helping the Chargers to the Division II championship, their first baseball title in 52 years. He pitched six strong innings and drove in the go-ahead run in the second game of a two-game sweep of Ponaganset, an impressive performance that earned him series MVP honors.
As a senior, and with Chariho bumped up to Division I, Sposato had a 1.95 ERA with 47 strikeouts in 28⅔ innings. URI took notice of the 6-2, 230-pound right-hander's talents — a fastball that hits 90 mph and a deadly changeup — and lured him to Kingston to pitch for the Division I Rams.
"They said from the start that I was someone they could bring along and redshirting was always an option," he said.
But Sposato proved to the coaching staff he could hang with the big boys by what he did in practice, in the weight room and in school, he said. A redshirt year would wait, if it came at all.
"Everything matters at this level," he said. "It's hard work. It's sounds cliche, but it's true."
Sposato was soon on his way. He made his first appearance in the Rams' third game, a 4-2 URI comeback win on Feb. 16 at Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas. He struck out two in 1⅓ innings of scoreless relief and earned the victory, Rhody's first of the season.
He followed on Feb. 23 with 3⅓ innings of relief work at Maryland, allowing one earned run on one hit (a home run) and one walk, with two strikeouts, in a 3-0 URI loss.
The Maryland game was confidence booster — "If you can hang around with those kids, you can hang around with anyone," Sposato said — and he was learning just how patient Division I hitters can be.
"They're not afraid of anything you throw at them," he said. "If you come in at 90 miles an hour, they're not shaking in their boots. Also the way they approach every at-bat. It's the little things they do — talking to the guy on-deck, sharing information — that separates them from high school hitters or lower-college-level hitters.
"It was humbling, because I kinda came in with the attitude that I could dominate, and I quickly realized it's not like high school. These kids, they can play."
Sposato was idle until the Feb. 28-March 1 trip to Tucson for the Arizona Tournament, which also featured No. 27 Central Michigan. The Rams had played three games over the first two days at the tournament, and they needed a starter for Sunday's noon-time matchup against the host Wildcats because one of their regulars was injured, Sposato said.
On Saturday, he learned it would be him.
"The coach came in and said, 'Hey, you're getting the ball on Sunday," Sposato recalled. "I kinda saw it coming and I had trained most of the winter for [the opportunity], so it was, 'OK, the time was here.' I prepared mentally for it and went from there."
Initially, things didn't go well. Sposato walked the first batter. "You hate walking the leadoff guy," he said. "It usually leads to runs."
The next hitter was catcher Austin Wells, who would later be a first-round draft pick (28th overall) by the New York Yankees. That's a big test in the young career of a freshman pitcher, and Sposato passed it, inducing a ground ball for a double play. Threat averted. Confidence intact.
Sposato was pulled after finishing the third inning, during which Arizona scored four runs to take a 5-3 lead. Overall, he allowed five runs, all earned, on six hits and two walks, with two strikeouts.
"My last inning was rough," Sposato said. "They hit me around a little bit the second time through the order. I saw [getting taken out of the game] coming. It was all right. I held them to five runs, which was better than six, I guess. And in the end we won the game."
URI scored six runs in the ninth and won 15-11 in a game that saw seven lead changes. Sposato, meanwhile, saw it as a personal victory.
"I looked at it as a win, because it was one of my first times in a college game against kids [at the Division I level] and I didn't get totally embarrassed," he said. "I still had my high points, so I saw it as a win. Wherever you play you're gonna give up runs, that's just how it is. ... And it gave me a lot of confidence going into the next week.
"To say you started as a freshman against a team like that, it's a big deal. At least for me it was. It was an accomplishment."
The next week, on March 8, in a three-inning start at Delaware State, Sposato gave up four runs, three earned, on six hits. He struck out four and walked none as URI rolled, 12-4, to improve to 8-5.
The Rams were heading to Delaware State for a three-game set when that series was canceled two hours into the bus ride because of coronavirus concerns, so no one was surprised when a few days later the season was shut down for good. Sposato finished the year 1-0 with a 7.59 ERA in four appearances. He struck out 10 and walked four in 10⅔ innings.
Home since mid-March, Sposato has used the time to mostly rest up. He didn't play baseball until joining the George Donnelly Sunset League in Newport at the end of June. His goals for next season are to continue doing well in school — "You gotta keep the grades up in order to play," he said — becoming a mainstay in the starting rotation and helping Rhody reach — and win — an NCAA Tournament regional.
Looking back, he described his first year with URI baseball as "amazing," even it was abbreviated.
"All the traveling we did, seeing different places, and not only that, but you get to play some of the best teams in the country and play against some of the best athletes in the country," he said. "It's definitely a different experience not many people get to have, and I'm lucky enough to be able to have it."
