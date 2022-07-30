WOOD RIVER JCT. — For many, the first few years of college are a time to explore potential career paths. Plenty of decisions are made and plenty more are yet to come.
But when Bill Haberek stepped onto the campus at the University of Rhode Island in 1968, he was inspired by a teacher during his time at Chariho High. So he already had a pretty strong idea of what his future would look like.
"I had a good role model in terms of Dick Bennett in high school. He was a cross country coach and a social studies teacher. I wanted to follow that," Haberek said. "I was pretty sure I wanted to be a social studies teacher and a track coach."
Now, 54 years later, Haberek is a retired social studies teacher from Chariho, but he's still coaching cross country and track and field.
Things turned out just as he'd hoped.
And his teams have enjoyed much success — Haberek has earned numerous awards during his career. He is a member of the Rhode Island Track Coaches Association and the Chariho Athletic Sports Boosters halls of fame.
Haberek has added another significant honor to his lengthy resume, too.
On Oct. 26 at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick, he will be inducted into the RIIL High School Athletic Hall of Fame, joining the late Skip Kenyon, a former teacher and baseball coach, as the only two from Chariho to receive the honor.
"I was just absolutely blown away," the 73-year-old Haberek said. "[RIIL executive director] Mike Lunney called me on a Friday morning. For him to personally call and tell me, I was just blown away by that."
Haberek, who played basketball and cross country for four years at Chariho in addition to a year of outdoor track and also ran cross country at URI, started his career coaching JV basketball at the Fishers Island School. He later coached at North Kingstown before coming to Chariho in 1975.
"I've been coaching something since November of 1972," Haberek said. "It's approaching 50 years."
Haberek said one of the primary responsibilities of a coach is to put athletes in a position to have success.
"So many kids come into track and they think they are a sprinter when they are really a distance runner. I think I just kind of build them and get them to where they need to be. I just want to point them in the right direction," Haberek said.
Haberek said coaches have a responsibility to teach life lessons, but, he explained, the rigor of his chosen sport demands that.
"I think track and cross country just lends itself to learning dedication and hard work, especially the distance guys," Haberek said. "They are pretty serious in the classroom and really dedicated. A couple of years ago we had the valedictorian, valedictorian and salutatorian in three straight years."
Haberek said he learned from the late Rick Schomp, a coaching colleague at Chariho, the value of recognizing the efforts of a wide range of accomplishments.
"I was always talking about the kid who finished first, and he would say, 'What about this kid, he really improved.' I learned early on from Rick that the major stars — they get enough accolades. But it's really the kid that makes the progress along the way that you have to pay attention to," Haberek said.
Haberek points to the Chariho state outdoor championship in 2011 and the indoor national record in the 4x1-mile relay by Dan Kilcoyne, Jake Kilcoyne, Bryce Kelley and Mike Marsella in 2012 among the top moments during his time at Chariho.
He added that he's seen changes during his time as a coach.
"Coaches have to do so much more in terms of being certified, and we have to pass certain courses. I think the kids are pretty much the same, the generations just change," Haberek said. "I think parents are a bit more involved, which can be a good thing. I'm pretty open with the system we use. I find parents to be a great resource."
Of course, Haberek noted, he didn't arrive at this juncture in his career by himself.
"Obviously, my wife, Lynn, and my two sons, Will and Nick, have all been very supportive," he said. "Lynn has been there with observations, comments and questions for 44 years."
Haberek said he regrets missing a number of Little League baseball games played by his sons.
His late brother, Sam, inspired a love of sports.
In addition to Bennett, Haberek said the late Art Sherman, an All-American pole vaulter who was a URI professor that taught a two-credit course in track and field management, was an influence.
He also mentioned coaches Bob and Ann Rothenberg of Brown University, Jim Doyle of Bishop Hendricken, Cumberland's Tom Kenwood, the late Bob Gourley of Barrington, North Kingstown's Paul Tetreault and Westerly's Dave Federico and former Westerly coach Ryan Palmer.
He also mentioned Mike Drummond.
"All season, every season, a go-to guy who has been helping and assisting for about 15 years. His sons have gone through the program," Haberek said.
Haberek said the induction seems almost surreal.
"Every now and then I pinch myself to realize I am going to be in a group with Keith Lawton, Jim Doyle, Tom Kenwood and so many others. It's quite an honor," Haberek said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.