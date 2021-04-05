WOOD RIVER JCT. — Nate Berry and Spencer Shiels are the Chariho High nominees for RIIL Scholar Athlete Award.
Berry played soccer for four years and has run track for the past three years. He was a second-team All-Division soccer performer.
He has been a high honors student with a GPA of 4.67.
Berry is the National Honor Society president, chairman of the student advisory board and a member of the school improvement team, the district wide planning committee, Varsity Athletes Against Substance Abuse, the Maddie Potts Foundation and Big Brothers/Big Sisters.
Shiels has earned first-team All-Division honors three times and second team once in basketball. She was second-team All-State this season.
In soccer, she was All-Division for four years earning first-team recognition as a junior and senior. She was second-team All-State as a senior. She also earned All-Academic recognition as a senior.
She is a high honors student with a GPA of 4.83.
Shiels is co-president of the National Honor Society, founder and president of Big Brothers/Big Sisters at the school, Earth Club secretary, scribe for Varsity Athletes Against Substance Abuse, a peer tutor and a member of the Interact Club.
— Keith Kimberlin
