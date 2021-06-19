WOOD RIVER JCT. — Abby Cole, Spencer Shiels, James Dougherty and Sullivan Cummins were named the Chariho High senior athletes of the year.
The honor came after a vote of the school's head varsity coaches.
Paige Grissom received the girls senior sportsmanship award, and Christian Fortune was the boys winner.
Shiels was the girls scholar athlete of the year. Nate Berry won the same honor for the boys.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.