The Chariho Sports Boosters Hall of Fame’s most recent inductees were honored during a ceremony at the Richmond Country Club on Saturday. They are, from left, Gaelen Oliver, Todd Grimes, Kelsea Loffredo, Ian LaPlume and Pamela Trenholm, standing in for her daughter Krista Trenholm. Innocent Jacob was also inducted, but could not attend the ceremony.
Athlete of the Week: April 2nd
Sponsored by Antonino Auto Group: For the 2021-2022 school year, The Westerly Sun will be selecting High School Athletes of the Week. Voting closes on Tuesday at 9am and the top selection will be announced on Thursday.
