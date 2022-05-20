CRANSTON — Chariho High dropped the first set but captured the next three to beat Cranston West, 3-1, in a Division I boys volleyball match on Thursday.
Chariho won by set scores of 21-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-17.
Tyler White had 33 kills for the Chargers, and Matthew Tiernan contributed 45 assists. James Azzinaro had 25 digs.
Cranston West dropped to 4-12, 4-12. Chariho (13-4, 13-4) next hosts East Greenwich on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.