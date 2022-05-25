WOOD RIVER JCT. — Tyler White finished with 12 kills and 12 digs as Chariho High swept East Greenwich, 3-0, in a Division I boys volleyball match on Wednesday.
Chariho, which has won six of its last seven matches, won the regular-season finale on Senior Night by set scores of 25-12, 25-19 and 25-12.
Nate Allen contributed 10 kills, and Matthew Beaudry had eight kills and seven digs.
East Greenwich fell to 8-9, 8-9.
Chariho (14-4, 14-4) will next play in the Division I tournament. Pairings have not been finalized.
— Keith Kimberlin
