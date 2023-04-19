NORTH KINGSTOWN — Unbeaten North Kingstown swept Chariho High, 3-0, in a Division I boys volleyball match on Wednesday.
The Skippers won by set scores of 25-20, 25-13 and 27-25.
Matt Tiernan finished with 12 kills and Mike Perry had six for Chariho. Ben Christensen had 14 blocks and Kody Poplaski contributed 23 assists.
North Kingstown is now 6-0, 6-0 Division I. Chariho (4-2, 4-2) next hosts Coventry on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
