CRANSTON — Matt Tiernan finished with 30 kills and Kody Poplaski had 44 assists as Chariho High beat Cranston East, 3-1, in a Division I boys volleyball match on Wednesday.
Chariho won the first two sets, 25-16 and 25-23. Cranston East took the third set, 25-20, but the Chargers wrapped up the win in the fourth set, 25-23.
James Azzinaro had 22 digs for Chariho.
Cranston East is 4-7, 4-7 Division I. Chariho (8-3, 8-3) will be seeking its fourth straight win when it hosts East Greenwich on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
