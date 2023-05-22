COVENTRY — Matt Tiernan had 33 kills and 14 digs as Chariho High turned back Coventry, 3-1, in a Division I boys volleyball match on Monday night.
Chariho won the first set, 25-17, but lost the second, 26-24. The Chargers won the next two, 25-23 and 27-26, to earn the victory.
Kody Poplaski finished with 46 assists and Brandon Knowles contributed nine kills.
Coventry dropped to 1-15, 1-15. Chariho (12-5, 12-5) closes the regular season on Tuesday at La Salle Academy at 6:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
