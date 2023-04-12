EAST GREENWICH — Matt Tiernan produced 20 kills and Brandon Knowles had nine as Chariho High defeated East Greenwich, 3-1, in a Division I boys volleyball match on Tuesday.
Chariho won by set scores of 25-23, 25-14, 16-25 and 25-21.
Kody Poplaski finished with 39 assists. Ben Christiansen contributed six blocks and Will Ellis had 16 digs.
East Greenwich dropped to 1-2. Chariho (2-1, 2-1) next hosts South Kingstown on Thursday at 5 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
