WOOD RIVER JCT. — Matt Tiernan had 23 kills and four aces as Chariho High swept South Kingstown, 3-0, in a Division I boys volleyball match Thursday night.
Chariho won by set scores of 25-13, 25-13 and 25-22.
Kody Poplaski finished with 38 assists and Brandon Knowles had 11 kills.
Landon Marland served for 25 points with an ace.
South Kingstown dropped to 1-2, 1-2 Division I. Chariho (3-1, 3-1) next travels to Bishop Hendricken on Monday for a 6:30 p.m. match.
— Keith Kimberlin
