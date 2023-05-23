WOOD RIVER JCT. — Matt Tiernan established a school record for kills in a season, but Chariho High's Division I boys volleyball team closed the regular season with a loss to La Salle Academy, 3-0, on Tuesday night.
Tiernan had 20 kills in the game giving him 447 for the season. The previous record was 433 in a regular season.
La Salle (13-3, 13-3) won by set scores of 25-20, 25-19, 25-23.
Chariho's Kody Poplaski finished with 30 assists and Brandon Knowles had nine kills.
Chariho has qualified for the Division I tournament. Pairings have not been finalized.
— Keith Kimberlin
