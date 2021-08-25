xxxxxxxx first-team, second-team or just All-State? xxxxxxx
WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High's Matthew Tiernan earned All-State honors for the boys volleyball team this spring.
The sophomore served as the team's setter. Tiernan averaged 28.8 assists per game, including a season-high 49 in a 3-1 victory over Coventry in May.
Tiernan was also a first-team All-Division I selection.
Senior Ethan Cole was a third-team All-Division I selection. Cole averaged 10.6 kills per game, including a season high 18 in the Coventry match.
Chariho finished 5-6 during the season, losing to South Kingstown in the first round of the postseason.
— Keith Kimberlin
