WOOD RIVER JCT. — Kody Poplaski produced 47 assists and Matt Tiernan had 31 kills as Chariho High beat Bishop Hendricken, 3-1, in a Division I boys volleyball match on Monday.
Chariho lost the first set, 25-22, but took the next three, 25-20, 25-23 and 25-21.
Travis Plante-Mullen finished with 12 blocks for the Chargers.
Hendricken dropped to 2-11, 2-11 Division I. Chariho (11-4, 11-4) next hosts North Kingstown on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
