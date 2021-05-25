NORTH KINGSTOWN — Chariho High fell to North Kingstown, 3-0, in a Division I boys volleyball match Tuesday.
The set scores were 25-8, 25-22, 25-17.
Ethan Cole and Jackson Beaudreau each finished with five kills for the Chargers (4-3, 4-3 Division I). Tyler White added four kills, and Matt Tiernan had 14 assists.
Chariho next hosts Coventry on Friday at 6 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
