WOOD RIVER JCT. — Mount St. Charles-North Smithfield swept Chariho High, 3-0, in a Division I boys volleyball match on Wednesday.
Chariho lost by set scores of 25-21, 25-19 and 26-24. It is only the second time this season the Chargers have been swept. League-leading North Kingstown (12-1) swept the Chargers on April 19.
Matt Tiernan had 28 kills for Chariho and Kody Poplaski finished with 31 assists.
Mount St. Charles-North Smithfield is now 8-5, 8-4 Division I. Chariho (9-4, 9-4) next travels to South Kingstown on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Chariho hosts Bishop Hendricken on Monday at 6 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
