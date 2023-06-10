PROVIDENCE - There are many forests surrounding Chariho High. But the Charger volleyball team couldn't quite get used to a collection of tall trees on La Salle Academy Saturday in the RIIL Division I boys volleyball title game at Rhode Island College.
Four of the Rams' starters stand 6-foot-7, 6-6, 6-6 and 6-5. All four were factors, slamming kills for points and blocking Chariho's hits at the net in La Salle's 3-0 victory over Chargers to give the Providence school their first Division I title and third overall.
Top-seeded La Salle (18-3) won by scores of 25-15, 25-21 and 25-14 over third-seeded Chariho (11-6) in what was the most dominant of three wins in the matchup.
La Salle topped Chariho, 3-2, in Wood River Junction and 3-0 at home by scores of 25-20, 20-19 and 25-23.
Chariho hoped to ride the emotional high of knocking off second-seeded North Kingstown in the semifinals. But La Salle's quadruple towers proved to be insurmountable to overcome.
"La Salle was still a young team in the middle of the season but their blocking at the net has tightened up," Chariho coach Lucas Marland said. "We hoped to bring the intensity it took to beat North Kingstown to the final, but La Salle is a massive team with serious blockers. That wall up front gets in your head."
La Salle jumped to leads of 10-2 and 15-6 with 6-5 Ali-Abdur Razzak and 6-6 Ephraim Adhuline controlling the net and 6-5 Jack Johnson, a Division I commit to Merrimack, hitting spikes for points from the mid-row and the net.
Chariho's top hitters Matt Tiernan and Kody Poplaski, both of whom standout under 6-feet, brought the Chargers to within 22-14 before the Rams finished strong to win the first game by 10.
"When they jumped out to the 10-2 lead, you knew they were pumped for this game," Tiernan said. "They were on fire and didn't let up. My goal at the net was to beat them to the spot and slam it off their hands and have the ball go out of bounds. It didn't happen enough to get momentum in our favor."
In second set, Tiernan heated up to keep the game tight up to a 20-20 tie. His slam got blocked to give La Salle a 21-20 lead. After an errant serve tied the score La Salle's net play registered the next three points for the 25-21 win.
"Adhuline is the premiere middle blocker in the state," Marland said. "They focused on Matt. It's a coach's dream to have the type of height La Salle has. It's the kind of size a good Division II college team shows."
La Salle coach Nikolai Wojciechowski focused on Tierney.
"Tierney is a smart, crafty player with a big hit," Wojciechowski said. "We figured if we have a 6-5 or 6-6 guy on him at all times, it would limit what their offense could do. We've been building up this program since 2014 and it's thrilling to get across the finish line."
In the third set, Travis Plante's net block brought Chariho to within 8-6. Middle blocker Ben Christensen's block kept Chariho to within 13-10 before La Salle's size took its toll, allowing the Rams to rip off to a 23-12 lead. Johnson's ace serve punctuated the final point for a 25-14 win and 3-0 sweep.
Chariho kept its heads up after the loss. It was a tremendously successful first-season for Marland as coach. The Chargers are still relatively young, losing only Tierney, libero James Azzinaro and middle blocker Christensen to graduation.
"Chariho sports are built on dirt and grit," Marland said. "That's what we bring to the table. I'm happy with the season went for myself but happier for the kids. Matt Tierney is a great player but we're not just Matt Tiernan. All of our players contributed."
Tierney saluted La Salle as the better team but left the court feeling like a winner.
"The [five-set] win over North Kingstown was the most electric feeling I've ever experienced," Tierney said. "I've never beaten them. La Salle got a lot better throughout the season. We have nothing to feel ashamed about."
