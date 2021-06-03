WARWICK — Bishop Hendricken won the final two sets and topped Chariho High, 3-2, in a Division I boys volleyball match Thursday.
Hendricken won by set scores of 19-25, 25-20, 19-25, 25-20 and 20-18.
Ethan Cole led Chariho with 13 kills. Jackson Beaudreau and Tyler White finished with 10 each. Matt Beaudry contributed 10.
Andrew Poirier had 13 digs and James Azzinaro 10. Matt Tiernan contributed eight digs and 38 assists.
Hendricken moved to 7-1, 7-1 Division I. The game closed the regular season for the Chargers (5-5, 5-5).
— Keith Kimberlin
