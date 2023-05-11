SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Kody Poplaski finished with 28 assists as Chariho High swept South Kingstown, 3-0, in a Division I boys volleyball match on Thursday.
Chariho won by set scores of 25-18, 25-19 and 25-19.
Matt Tiernan finished with 22 kills and three aces for the Chargers. Travis Plante-Mullen had seven blocks.
South Kingstown is 2-10, 2-10 Division I. Chariho (10-4, 10-4) next hosts Bishop Hendricken on Monday at 6 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.