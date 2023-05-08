WOOD RKVER JCT. — Matt Tiernan finished with 20 kills and two aces as Chariho High earned its fourth straight win defeating East Greenwich, 3-0, in a Division I boys volleyball match on Monday.
Chariho won by set scores of 25-20, 30-28 and 25-23.
Kody Poplaski contributed 32 assists and a pair of aces for the Chargers. James Azzinaro had 15 digs and Travis Plante-Mullen contributed 10 blocks.
East Greenwich dropped to 6-6, 6-6 Division I. Chariho (9-3, 9-3) next travels to South Kingstown on Thursday for a 6:30 p.m. match.
— Keith Kimberlin
