WOOD RIVER JCT. — Matthew Tiernan finished with 30 assists as the Chariho High boys volleyball team swept Cranston West, 3-0, in a Division I game Wednesday.
Chariho won by set scores of 25-18, 25-14 and 25-13.
Tyler White had 16 kills and Matthew Beaudry contributed 10.
Chariho (3-1, 3-1 Division I) next plays at Classical on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
