WOOD RIVER JCT. — Matt Tiernan finished with 17 kills and Brandon Knowles had 10 as Chariho High swept Coventry, 3-0, in a Division I boys volleyball match Friday night.
Chariho won by set scores of 25-15, 25-17 and 25-16.
Knowles and Mike Perry had three aces each. Kody Poplaski finished with 34 assists.
Coventry dropped to 0-4, 0-4 Division I. Chariho (5-2, 5-2) next hosts La Salle Academy on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.