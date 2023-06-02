WOOD RIVER JCT. — Kody Poplaski finished with 51 assists and three aces as Chariho High opened the Division I boys volleyball state tournament with a 3-0 win against East Greenwich on Friday.
No. 4 Chariho won by set scores of 25-23, 25-18 and 25-22.
Matt Tiernan finished with 25 kills and Quinn Sposato had six kills.
#5 East Greenwich finished the season 10-9.
Chariho (13-6) next travels to top-seeded North Kingstown on Tuesday at 6 p.m. for a semifinal game.
— Keith Kimberlin
