PROVIDENCE — Chariho High's boys volleyball season came to a close Wednesday night with loss to La Salle, 3-2, in the Division I semifinals.
La Salle won by set scores of 19-25, 25-19, 25-23, 20-25 and 18-16.
"This was one of the best performances of the season by the guys, couldn't be more proud," Chariho coach Jack Pincince said in an email.
Tyler White finished with 22 kills and Matthew Tiernan contributed 56 assists for the Chargers. James Azzinaro had 15 digs.
Nate Allen had 14 kills, Matthew Beaudry 11, Michael Perry 10 and Travis Plante-Mullen four.
Second-seeded La Salle improved to 19-2. One of the losses came against Chariho in the regular season.
Third-seeded Chariho ended the season 15-5.
— Keith Kimberlin
