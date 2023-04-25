WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High won the first two sets, but lost to La Salle Academy, 3-2, in a Division I boys volleyball match Tuesday night.
Chariho took the first two sets, 25-23 and 25-23. But the Rams rallied to take the next three, 25-14, 25-10 and 15-13.
Matt Tiernan had 28 kills and Kody Poplaski finished with 42 assists for the Chargers.
La Salle improved to 5-1, 5-1 Division I. Chariho (5-3, 5-3) next travels to Mount St. Charles on Thursday for a 6:30 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
