WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High won the first set, but lost the next three falling to first-place North Kingstown, 3-1, in a Division I boys volleyball match on Wednesday.
The Chargers took the first set, 25-18. North Kingstown then prevailed 25-21, 25-22 and 25-19.
Matt Tiernan had 21 kills and three aces for Chariho. Kody Poplaski contributed 40 assists and Brandon Knowles finished with seven kills.
North Kingstown is 14-2, 14-2 Division I. Chariho (11-5, 11-5). Chariho next travels to Coventry on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
