NORTH KINGSTOWN — Chariho High stunned top-seeded North Kingstown before a packed house, 3-2, advancing to the Division I boys volleyball title match.
Chariho won by set scores of 28-26, 25-13, 21-25, 18-25, and 15-10. North Kingstown (17-3) was the two-time defending state champion. No. 4 Chariho is now 14-6.
The Chargers will play the winner of Wednesday's semifinal game between La Salle Academy and Mount St. Charles. The championship match is Saturday at Rhode Island College at noon.
"It was a lot of determination and mental fortitude," Chariho coach Lucas Marland said. "They kept their heads in the game and forged ahead for every single point. They left their hearts out on the floor."
Matt Tiernan finished with 31 kills surpassing 500 for the season. Kody Poplaski contributed 49 assists. Brandon Knowles had seven kills. Sophomore Quinn Sposato, who just recently stepped into a starting position, had seven kills.
James Azzinaro came up with 24 digs.
North Kingstown beat Chariho twice during the regular season with a 3-0 win on April 19 and 3-1 decision on May 17.
Coach Marland said he spent significant time watching the North Kingstown match with Bishop Hendricken earlier in the season.
"I watched it twice. I kind of saw what their middle hit was and I saw what we had to clean up with our blocks," Marland said. "I talked with each player about what they would have to do differently.
"We cut the angles on the block and stepped up to the net and penetrated their block. I told them everything had to be served on the court. We had to focus on placement. They did everything I asked of them."
Marland said NK appeared "taken aback" when the Chargers won the first two sets. But the Skippers appeared to regain the momentum when they won the next two sets to force a fifth and final set.
But the Chargers were not done.
"I told them this is the end of your season. Bring it like you did in one and two and keep up the energy," Marland said. "It was a phenomenal game."
— Keith Kimberlin
