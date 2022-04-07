WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High won the first set, but lost the next three and fell to North Kingstown, 3-1, in a Division I boys volleyball match Thursday night.
Chariho lost by set scores of 23-25, 25-18, 25-22 and 25-20.
Tyler White led Chariho with 18 kills and Matthew Beaudry had 11. Matthew Tiernan contributed 31 assists.
Both teams are now 1-1, 1-1 Division I. Chariho next travels to Cranston East on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
