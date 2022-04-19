PROVIDENCE — Tyler White finished with 25 kills as Chariho High downed Classical, 3-1, in a Division I boys volleyball match on Tuesday.
Chariho won by set scores of 25-17, 25-15, 23-25 and 25-23.
James Azzinaro contributed 14 digs and Matthew Beaudry had seven blocks.
Classical is now 0-4, 0-4 Division I. Chariho (4-2, 4-2) next plays at Coventry on Friday at 5 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
