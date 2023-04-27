PAWTUCKET — Chariho High won the first two sets, but had to fight off Mount St. Charles before prevailing, 3-2, in a Division I boys volleyball match Thursday.
Chariho won the first two sets, 28-26, 25-23, but MSC came back to take the next two, 25-21 and 25-21. Chariho took the final set, 15-10.
Matt Tiernan had 36 kills for Chariho and Kody Poplaski finished with 48 assists.
— Keith Kimberlin
