SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Chariho High won the first two sets but lost the next three and fell to South Kingstown, 3-2, in the Division I boys volleyball quarterfinals Monday night.
The fifth-seeded Chargers prevailed early, 25-23 and 27-25. But No. 4 South Kingstown took the next three sets, 25-9, 25-19 and 15-11.
Ethan Cole and Tyler White finished with nine kills each for Chariho. Jackson Beaudreau and Matt Beaudry added seven kills each, Matt Tiernan had six kills and 30 assists, and White finished with seven blocks.
Chariho finished the season 5-6. South (6-4) next faces North Kingstown or Cranston East on Wednesday or Thursday in the semifinals.
— Keith Kimberlin
