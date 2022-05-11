WOOD RIVER JUNCTION — Tyler White delivered 26 kills and Chariho High defeated winless South Kingstown, 3-1, in a Division I boys volleyball match Tuesday night.
Chariho won by set scores of 25-16, 25-15, 22-25 and 26-24.
Matthew Beaudry finished with eight kills, and Brandon Knowles served three aces.
South Kingstown is 0-12, 0-12 Division I. The Chargers (9-3, 9-3) next host Bishop Hendricken on Thursday at 6 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
