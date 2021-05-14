WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High remained unbeaten after a 3-0 win against Central in a Division I boys volleyball match on Friday.
Central won by set scores of 25-13, 25-8 and 25-12.
Ethan Cole and Tyler White finished with six kills each. Cole also had seven digs. Matt Beaudry contributed five kills and seven digs, Jackson Beaudreau had five kills and Matt Tiernan finished with 24 assists.
Chariho next travels to South Kingstown on Monday for a 5 p.m. match.
— Keith Kimberlin
