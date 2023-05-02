WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High lost the first two sets but came back to take the next three, defeating Classical, 3-2, in a Division I boys volleyball match on Monday.
Chariho lost the first two sets, 28-26 and 25-14, but won the next three, 27-25, 25-23 and 15-10.
Matt Tiernan finished with 41 kills for the Chargers. Kody Poplaski had 51 assists and James Azzinaro came up with 20 digs.
Classical is now 5-5, 5-5 Division I. Chariho (7-3, 7-3) next travels to Cranston East on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
