WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High used a balance offense to defeat Cranston East, 3-1, in a Division I boys volleyball match Monday.
The scores were 25-16, 25-14, 17-25 and 25-19 in the season opener for both teams.
Jackson Beaudreau had nine kills, Ethan Cole and Tyler White had seven each, and Andrew Poirier had five for the Chargers. Matt Tiernan finished with 33 assists, and James Azzinaro had 11 digs.
Chariho next plays at Mount St. Charles on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
