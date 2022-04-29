WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High turned in one of its best performances of the season defeating La Salle Academy, 3-1, on Thursday night handing the Rams their first Division I boys volleyball loss of the season.
Chariho (7-2, 7-2 Division I) won by set scores of 25-20, 25-21, 20-25 and 25-20. La Salle dropped to 8-1, 8-1. La Salle had only lost two sets this season before falling to the Chargers.
“I think we understood where their weapons are, who their big hitters were. And we did a good job of taking that away. Everybody played strong and blocked well,” first-year Chariho coach Jack Pincince said.
Chariho setter Matthew Tiernan had 30 assists. Michael Perry contributed seven kills and Matthew Beaudry had four blocks.
“Our setter made some good decisions about spreading the ball around,” Pincince said. “We have some guys who have been coming into their own like Michael Perry, who played pretty well on the right side. Tyler White made some good decisions when they tried to block him.”
Chariho, which has won four straight, next hosts Cranston East on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
