WOONSOCKET — Ethan Cole delivered 13 kills and Matt Tiernan contributed 36 assists as Chariho High outlasted Mount St. Charles, 3-2, in a Division I boys volleyball match Wednesday night.
Chariho won by set scores of 25-22, 18-25, 25-19, 18-25 and 15-7.
Tyler White and Matt Beaudry contributed eight kills each. Beaudry added six blocks, and White finished with four.
The Chargers (2-0, 2-0 Division I) next host Central on Friday at 5 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
