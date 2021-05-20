WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High pushed South Kingstown to the brink in the first and third sets, but the the Chargers ended up losing 3-0 in a Division I boys volleyball match Thursday.
The scores were 27-25, 25-20, 25-23. It is the first time Chariho (4-2, 4-2 Division I) has been swept this season. The Rebels (4-1, 4-1) are responsible for both the Chargers' losses.
Ethan Cole had 11 kills and nine digs for Chariho. Tyler White added seven kills and three aces, and Matt Tiernan had 28 assists.
The Chargers next play at North Kingstown on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.