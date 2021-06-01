WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High was swept by North Kingstown, 3-0, in a Division I boys volleyball match Tuesday.
The set scores were 25-15, 25-13, 25-14.
Ethan Cole had 10 kills and three blocks for the Chargers (5-4, 5-4 Division I). Jackson Beaudreau and Matt Beaudry each added five kills, and Matt Tiernan had 21 assists.
Chariho next plays at Bishop Hendricken on Thursday at 5 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.