SOUTH KINGSTOWN — The Chariho High boys volleyball team won a grueling first set but lost the next three and suffered its first lost of the season, 3-1, against South Kingstown on Monday night.
The set scores in the Division I contest were 28-30, 25-22, 25-22 and 25-20.
Tyler White led the Chargers (3-1, 3-1 Division I) in kills with 12. Ethan Cole and Matt Beaudry had nine apiece. Matt Tiernan contributed 35 assists, and Jackson Beaudreau had 23 digs.
Chariho next plays at La Salle on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
