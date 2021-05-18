PROVIDENCE — Chariho High rebounded from its first loss of the season with a 3-2 Division I boys volleyball win over La Salle on Tuesday night.
The Chargers won the marathon match against the Rams by set scores of 23-25, 25-23, 26-24, 24-26 and 15-10.
Ethan Cole finished with 15 kills and 15 digs, and Matt Tiernan had 38 assists and 14 digs for Chariho, which lost to South Kingstown in four sets the previous night.
Tyler White added 12 kills, Andrew Poirier had nine, and Matt Beaudry had nine blocks.
The Chargers (4-1, 4-1 Division I) can gain revenge against South Kingstown on Thursday, when they meet at 5 p.m. at Chariho.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.