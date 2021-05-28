WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High ended a two-game losing streak with a win against Coventry, 3-1, in a Division I boys volleyball match Friday night.
Chariho won by scores of 25-23, 25-16, 23-25 and 25-20.
Ethan Cole had a big night for the Chargers with 18 kills and three blocks. Tyler White finished with 12 kills and four blocks. Matt Tiernan contributed 49 assists.
Chariho (5-3, 5-3) next hosts North Kingstown on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
