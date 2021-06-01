NORTH KINGSTOWN — Finn Weeden and Christian Manfred each won races in a Southern Division boys track and field meet with East Greenwich and North Kingstown on Tuesday.
Weeden was first in the 1,500 (4:20.8), and Manfred topped the field in the 100 (11.6).
Team scores are not being kept at dual meets this season.
Joe Golas was second in the 800 (2:04.9), as was Mason Cabida in the high jump (5-2). Cabida placed third in the long jump (16-8).
Third-place finishers were Jared Peltier, 300 hurdles (no time available), and Will Steere, javelin (96-1).
The 4x400 relay team of Manfred, Eli Sposato, Weeden and Golas placed second in 3:41.0.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.